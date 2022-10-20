‘Come and Say G’day’ – Australia Launches First Global Tourism Marketing Campaign Since 2016

Australia is set to launch its first global advertising and marketing campaign, aimed at attracting international tourism visitors, for 6 years.

The country’s trade and tourism minister, Don Farrell said the campaign will stand out on the global stage.

“This global tourism campaign is a critical step to rebuilding our visitor economy and supporting our tourism industry, which has been through the most challenging period in recent years,” Mr Farrell said.

“Come and Say G’day is an iconic Australian welcome, and the use of some of the most recognisable and stunning scenery will remind the world why Australia is the best place to take a holiday.”

Tourism Australia Managing Director, Phillipa Harrison, said the Brand Ambassador, Ruby the CGI animated souvenir kangaroo, has been appearing on billboards around the world in the past week, building anticipation ahead of the global campaign launch.

“Come and Say G’day is unashamedly and unmistakably Australian through the use of a globally recognisable icon in Ruby the kangaroo who goes on an adventure across the country to show all that Australia has to offer,” Ms Harrison said.

“After a challenging time around the world, our uplifting and joyful campaign will stand out in what is a highly competitive international tourism market.”

Ms Harrison said: “Ruby, who is voiced by Australian actress Rose Byrne, is joined on her adventure by a toy unicorn, Louie, who is voiced by Will Arnett. As a duo they bring both warmth and humour to the campaign.

“Another hero of the campaign is the remake of the Australian classic song Down Under by up-and-coming Australian band King Stingray, who sing in both English and Yolŋu Matha, an Indigenous language from Northeast Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.”

The global marketing campaign will include broadcast, print and poster ads as well as social, digital and content marketing campaigns.