Colorado Focuses on Footprint

Home to towering mountains, glistening lakes, beautiful forests and four national parks, Colorado is welcoming travellers to discover its diverse landscape through eco-conscious experiences. With sustainability a key travel trend this year, according to ABTA, it’s never been more important for globetrotters to be mindful of their holidays and the impact they have on the world.

Dark Sky Reserves

Home to eight International Dark Sky Parks and five International Dark Sky Communities, Colorado prides itself on diminishing sky pollution in as many areas as possible. Aiming to provide vast starry nights and a nocturnal environment for scientific, natural and public enjoyment, the preserves welcome a rare experience that not many destinations obtain. Recently, Colorado’s self-guided stargazing tour added new experiences in destinations including Gunnison, Ridgway and Nucla, Naturita and Norwood.

Bike through boroughs

Whether walking or biking, travellers are encouraged to experience the 5280 Trail in downtown Denver this summer. The 5.280-mile-long trail will showcase the uniqueness of each neighbourhood. Travellers can explore the local culture, iconic landmarks, architecture and history as well as the Mile High City’s plentiful green spaces.

Rewilding Expeditions, Estes Park

Aimed at restoring and protecting the natural habitats and wilderness areas in Rocky Mountain National Park, the Rewilding Expeditions experience in Estes Park offers multi-day guided backpacking, packrafting and camping opportunities that support and educate visitors on rewilding and conservation efforts. Guests can trade the sound of traffic with the songs of birds in an expedition of true solitude, whilst having the opportunity to deepen their connections to the wild and diminish the ecological impact of ecotourism.

Drink responsibly at Marble Distilling Co

Located in Carbondale, Marble Distilling Co has partnered with Siemens to become the number one sustainable, zero-waste distillery. With the motto ‘drink sustainably’ at the core of its business, Marble Distilling captures 100% of its processed water and reuses energy harvested in the distilling process to heat the facility. Annually, they save more than 18 million litres of water and capture enough reusable energy to heat 20 homes locally. Travellers can grab a drink at the bar or stay in one of five luxury rooms at The Distillery Inn.

United Airlines flies direct from London Heathrow to Denver International Airport twice a day. The airline is committed to sustainability and has pledged to become 100% green by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 without relying on traditional offsets.



For more information, visit www.colorado.com.