News

Collapse of Joe Walsh Tours Sparks Fears More Travel Firms Could Go Under

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
Collapse of Joe Walsh Tours Sparks Fears More Travel Firms Could Go Under

More travel agents could follow Joe Walsh Tours out of business if the Government does not continue Covid supports into next year, the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has warned.

Read the story here.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

daa Records €284m Loss Due To Impact Of COVID-19 On Travel

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

EU Parliament Green Lights Next Step for Covid-19 Certificate

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Ryanair & Trinity College Launch Sustainable Research Centre

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Passport Backlog Can be Cleared ‘In Weeks,’ Says Coveney

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Your Last Op-paw-tunity to Enter April’s Photographer of the Year Competition

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Disneyland Paris Announces Next Step in its Resort Hotel Transformation Plan

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

WTTC Global Summit Ends With Call to Restart Travel

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Beyond Revealed: Longer, Taller & More Luxurious

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Tyrol Talks Safety Ahead of Summer Reopening

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn