Cloudbeds Releases New Guide For Future-Proofing Every Type of Lodging Business

Cloudbeds, the hospitality industry’s fastest-growing technology provider, announced today the release of a new book titled, More Reservations, Happier Guests: The Ultimate Guide for the Modern Hotelier, as part of the company’s growing initiative to make hospitality education and resources more accessible. Now available to download at Cloudbeds.com, the guide breaks down the jargon to offer lodging owners and operators unique insights and strategies to increase reservations, streamline staff operations, and create better guest experiences.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to own a lodging business and work in hospitality,” said Adam Harris, CEO and co-founder of Cloudbeds. “The industry is undergoing rapid acceleration. From glamping sites and sustainable luxury cabins to ‘moutiques’ and luxury inns, pent-up demand for travel is opening up whole new categories of lodging and revitalising others. We brought together a thousand years of collective experience and institutional knowledge to write what we believe are the principal foundations owners and operators can use to turn this pent-up demand into a thriving business for years to come.”

Adam Harris, CEO and co-founder of Cloudbeds

The comprehensive book explores the core fundamentals of running a successful lodging business, encompassing payment automation, revenue management, data analytics, digital marketing, and more. Each chapter includes real-world examples and scenarios with input from veteran hoteliers and travel industry thought leaders.

“New tech is good news for anybody in the hospitality space,” said Richard Castle, COO and co-founder of Cloudbeds. “But it’s hard for any hotelier — first-timer or experienced — to stay on top of innovations or market trends when so much is constantly changing. This book teaches hoteliers what they really need to know: how to staff more effectively, how to automate what you used to do by hand, and how to make tech do what it does best: save you time and money.”

More Reservations, Happier Guests: The Ultimate Guide for the Modern Hotelier collects insights from the team behind Cloudbeds that helped the company grow to an award-winning platform that supports thousands of customers across 157 countries. Since launching in 2012, Cloudbeds has grown to more than 700 employees across 40 countries. The authors include many current or former hoteliers, and industry veterans from Expedia, AccorHotels, Marriott Hotels, and Oracle, among others.

This new release is part of the company’s initiative to make resources and education more accessible to hoteliers, including Cloudbeds University, an online learning portal with hundreds of on-demand courses, training videos, industry best practice guides, and standard operating procedures for managing a successful hotel business.

To access a free copy of the book, visit cloudbeds.com/modern-hotelier-book.