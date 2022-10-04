‘Clickies’ Cruise to Cork

Sailing from Southampton to Cobh, ten Click&Go staff spent three days training with MSC on board MSC Virtuosa.

The ‘Clickies’ who work in various departments including sales, marketing, holiday support and user experience teams joined each other to see all that MSC Cruises has to offer.

On board the MSC Virtuosa they learnt everything about the MSC Cruise brand proposition. They had an immersive few days with various members of the MSC UK-based team planning for 2023 and 2024, developing strategies and plans to attract ‘new to cruise’ and also looking at new options for their repeat guests.

Paul Hackett, CEO of Click & Go commented “The team has thoroughly enjoyed their time aboard the Virtuosa. Cruise is massively important to Click&Go and we have an amazing relationship with MSC. We all learned so much and I am excited to be looking forward to 2023 and beyond.”