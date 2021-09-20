Click&Go secures Maurice Shiels as new Head of Sales

Click & Go has moved quickly to position itself to recover strongly from the COVID19 pandemic. With increased confidence returning to the travel market Click&Go have seized the opportunity to bolster it’s key management team by confirming the appointment of Maurice Shiels to the position of Head of Sales.

This key role will be pivotal in rebuilding Click&Go and will further enable the expansion and growth of the business as the travel landscape continues to evolve into 2022 and beyond.

Maurice has key management and sales skills and extensive travel knowledge gained from many years working in the travel business. In particular his commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience and a focus on growing the business made him a natural fit for Click&Go.

Maurice Shiels, incoming Head of Sales Click&Go commented, “I am delighted and very excited to not only be returning back into the travel industry, but to be joining such a dynamic and customer focused company in Click&Go as Head of Sales.

We are on the lookout for dedicated and committed travel sales professionals and if you would like to join us, give me a shout and email [email protected] in strictest confidence.”

Paul Hackett, CEO of Click&Go, commented, “Now that travel is resuming, we, like all other travel companies are busy trying to rebuild. Having Maurice in place will ensure that our sales team is well resourced to meet the challenges ahead.”