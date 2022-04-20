Click&Boat Hires UK PR Company

London-based communications agency, Black Diamond, has been appointed by Click&Boat to act as its first retained public relations agency in the UK and Ireland. With more than 1 million users across more than 600 destinations and 40,000 boats to choose from, Click&Boat is the global leader in boat rental and offers users a secure, high quality and efficient boat rental service.

Click&Boat safely and intelligently facilitates the pairing of consumers and boat owners via a website and app; a system that efficiently manages a stringent vetting process on both sides. This online system means tenants can sail on private boats with more flexibility and at a lower cost – around 30% less than through traditional channels.

Consumers can choose between sailboats, motorboats, yachts, catamarans, gulets, RIBs, and houseboats, selecting the level of crew support needed. All sailing skills can be catered to, from experienced sailors taking boats out alone to renters taking on a captain, crew and full catering.

The appointment comes at a poignant time for the UK market as for the first time since the start of the pandemic there are no Covid travel restrictions in place, hopefully signaling the return of mass-scale international travel. Sailing holidays have become increasingly popular in recent years with the global yacht charter market now thought to be worth over £8.3 billion. It has been estimated that the annual growth rate of this will be around 25.6% between now and the year 2028 – one of the fastest-growing tourism sectors.

The account will be overseen by Communications Director, Emma Westman at Black Diamond who commented, “We are delighted to be chosen as the full-service PR agency for Click&Boat. To be working with such an innovative company, and the global leader in boat rental, is a huge achievement for us.”

Black Diamond brings to the account a wealth of experience having retained a number of travel and tourism clients over its 30 years in business.