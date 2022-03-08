Click & Go achieves 5 star Trustpilot rating

Click & Go has achieved a 5 Star rating from Trustpilot.

The reviews showcased excellent customer service, an expert sales team and an efficient website as reasons for the high rating.

Paul Hackett, CEO of Click&Go stated, “We are delighted to have received over 5,000 reviews with Trustpilot and to have achieved the 5 Star Excellent rating. These reviews are indicative of the benefits of booking with a travel agent, especially as more travel opportunities are being made available since the beginning of the pandemic.”

He continued, “At Click&Go, we pride ourselves on our top sales team, excellent service and a user-friendly website. I am proud that these values are being reflected in reviews from our valued customers.”