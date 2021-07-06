News

CLIA’s Summer School is Back

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has announced that its trade-focused summer school series will return in July and August.

The hour-long virtual classroom sessions will enable cruise lines, destinations and associated businesses to provide a 15-minute product update or training session.

These sessions will be live to ensure that travel agent members have access to the latest offerings and updates from their presenters and also offer the opportunity for them to get involved by submitting questions.

The first session will start on Thursday, 8 July at 9.30am and run every Thursday at the same time until the end of August.

Representatives from CroisiEurope, Saga, Scenic & Emerald Cruises and Virgin Voyages will take part in the first one.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK and Ireland director, said: “Our summer school was particularly well-received by the trade last year, so we’re pleased to welcome it back by popular demand.

“It will be the go-to event for agents looking to get the very latest cruise information, as the industry continues to open up across the UK.”

CLIA member travel agents can attend the summer school free of charge by registering here.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

