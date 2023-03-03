CLIA UK & Ireland Boss Andy Harmer Receives OBE

Andy Harmer, the managing director of cruise industry group CLIA UK & Ireland has formally received an OBE for services to the maritime sector.

Mr Harmer was named in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours List last June.

He formally received his OBE from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle.

Andy Harmer OBE

“It was nice having the Princess Royal present because she has a long history supporting the maritime industry so it was a good match,” Mr Harmer told Travel Weekly. “I had a really nice chat with her about the importance of maritime and the importance of cruise which was lovely.

“It was an amazing day and a huge honour. It was lovely for me to get to accept it, but in many ways I was accepting it on behalf of the cruise industry because in the last few years we’ve all come together and worked hard,” he told Travel Weekly.

“The industry has always worked together when times are good but in recent times we’ve really pulled together when things got challenging.

“I think of the award as a much broader recognition for the work the industry did during the pandemic and I hope we will be remembered as the industry that did the right thing and came together. Hopefully we’re able to capitalise on that and build a successful future.”