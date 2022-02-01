CLIA UK and Ireland announces 2022 conference dates

CLIA UK & Ireland has announced its 2022 conference will take place in Southampton from May 20-22.

The 14th conference will include a trade fair, daily conference sessions and a gala dinner.

The first day will offer the chance to visit MSC Virtuosa, followed by the trade fair. The second day comprises a visit to P&O Cruises’ Iona, with an evening gala dinner.

The final day will be held onboard Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland managing director, said: “With the positive cruise momentum continuing, we’re delighted to be able to offer the trade the opportunity to gain the insight and knowledge that will help further support their sales. We have three fabulous ships available to visit, which will further inspire and inform delegates.”

Details of venues, the theme and speakers will be announced at a later date.

The event is open to CLIA member travel agents. Registration and an early bird rate are available via Cruising Org.