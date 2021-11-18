CLIA to host online webinars next month

CLIA will host two live webinars for the trade early next month, covering sales opportunities in 2022.

Following the selling days last week, the sessions will highlight new itineraries and products, as well as trends that will reportedly “help support agent insight”.

The webinars are free for Clia members and will be hosted alongside representatives from the Clia Trade Engagement Working Group.



The webinars take place on December 1st and 2nd. The first session will focus on ocean cruises while the second session concentrates on river, expedition and luxury cruises.



Andy Harmer, Managing Director for Clia UK and Ireland, said the association has reintroduced the sessions to give agents the information and understanding to help boost their 2022 sales ahead of the “peak wave period”.

“With so much to look forward to next year, including new cruise lines, ships, itineraries and destinations, we want the trade to be as well-equipped as possible to support their customers,” he added.

A registration link will be released soon.