CLIA Signs Partnership Deal With Qatar Tourism

An extensive tourism development is under way in Qatar as the country works to diversify and build upon its offerings and broaden its appeal for visitors ahead of and beyond the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and achieve its long term goal of becoming a world-class destination and welcome more than six million visitors a year by 2030.

As of 12 July 2021, Qatar re-opened its borders to fully vaccinated international travellers by vaccines approved for use by the Ministry of Public Health.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland Managing Director, said: “We’re very excited to welcome Qatar Tourism to the CLIA family.

“Their support for the trade is a clear indication they are looking to build positive cruise momentum.

“The region was proving increasingly popular with cruisers and we’re all looking forward to seeing ships start visiting the exceptional facilities of the Doha port and its surroundings again.”

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: “As Qatar has re-opened its borders, we are looking forward to welcoming back cruise travellers from around the globe.

“Qatar is a fantastic destination for every type of traveller.

“It is the safest and one of the most cosmopolitan destinations in the Middle East, rich in art, culture and tradition.

“With a range of assets including world class hotels, restaurants, stunning beaches and a bustling atmosphere, we offer the best of the Middle East all in one place.

“Adventure-seekers can enjoy the thrill of dune bashing across the desert, cultural enthusiasts can explore our world-famous museums and galleries, and there is a variety of fine dining options serving local and international cuisine to suit all tastes. Qatar defies expectations.”

In 2019/2020, Qatar welcomed 207,000 cruise visitors to Doha. With the Doha port undergoing a multi-million-pound refurbishment recently, the destination has set its sights on meeting and exceeding this number moving forward in the 2021/2022 season, starting November.