CLIA ‘Selling Cruise Day’ Returns to Ireland

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) UK & Ireland has announced that its ‘Selling Cruise Day’ will return to Dublin on 11 November, 2021. It marks the first in-person conference CLIA will have held in Ireland since 2019.

The event, which is free for the trade, will take place at Clontarf Castle and be hosted by Andy Harmer, CLIA managing director UK & Ireland.

The day will bring together agents, CLIA cruise lines, associated company partners and industry speakers for a full programme of business sessions, panel discussions, interviews and trade networking.

Andy Harmer said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to Dublin and are looking forward to a productive and engaging day for the trade. As cruise continues to open up, now is the perfect time to register for our free event and take advantage of the insight and expert opinion that will help support sales in 2022.”

For more information go to www.cruising.org.

CLIA has previously announced that a Selling Cruise Day event will take place for the UK trade in Southampton on 4 November.