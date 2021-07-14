News

CLIA ‘Selling Cruise Day’ Returns to Ireland

CLIA ‘Selling Cruise Day’ Returns to Ireland

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) UK & Ireland has announced that its ‘Selling Cruise Day’ will return to Dublin on 11 November, 2021. It marks the first in-person conference CLIA will have held in Ireland since 2019.

The event, which is free for the trade, will take place at Clontarf Castle and be hosted by Andy Harmer, CLIA managing director UK & Ireland.

The day will bring together agents, CLIA cruise lines, associated company partners and industry speakers for a full programme of business sessions, panel discussions, interviews and trade networking.

Andy Harmer said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to Dublin and are looking forward to a productive and engaging day for the trade. As cruise continues to open up, now is the perfect time to register for our free event and take advantage of the insight and expert opinion that will help support sales in 2022.”

For more information go to www.cruising.org. 

CLIA has previously announced that a Selling Cruise Day event will take place for the UK trade in Southampton on 4 November.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

MSC Cruises Picks Dubai for Naming Ceremony

Fionn DavenportJuly 14, 2021
Read More

Irish Trekking Company Earth’s Edge to Run World’s First Female-Led Kilimanjaro Climb

Fionn DavenportJuly 14, 2021
Read More

National Travel Agent Day: Bring Your Own Picnic

Allie SheehanJuly 14, 2021
Read More

Italy Bans Cruise Ships from Venice – Again

Fionn DavenportJuly 14, 2021
Read More

Oman Opens First Digital Travel Trade Booking Platform

Fionn DavenportJuly 14, 2021
Read More

The EU Digital Covid Certificate: What You Need to Know

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday: Michelle Ryan from Royal Caribbean

Allie SheehanJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Adds Knock-Bergamo Route to Winter Schedule

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Registration Now Open for in-Person Brand USA Travel Week Europe 2021 in October

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn