CLIA Ramps Up Ireland Trade Activities

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) – the world’s largest cruise industry trade association – is enhancing its activities with Irish travel agents, as the positive momentum within the sector continues.

To mark the progress, the first meeting of the Irish Agent Advisory Council was held recently onboard Windstar’s Star Legend whilst she was docked in Dublin.

The council is made up of a cross section of trade members and explores ways to grow the Irish cruise market, with a particular focus on new to cruise customers.

A dedicated trade email for Irish agent members will launch this month, which will cover initiatives discussed by the council, as well as wider CLIA activities and cruise news.

CLIA has also confirmed this year’s Cruise Week will take place from September 16-25.

The annual event will see a host of trade-friendly cruise initiatives and updates made available to Irish agents.

This year’s theme will be ‘Get Onboard’ and include:

A host of social media activities, with shareable content and a particular focus on cruise destinations.

Marketing and interactive materials being made available to members, which can be used by agents both online and with in stores

Exclusive cruise line deals for the trade, to be published in the membership area of the CLIA website

Updates to the Cruise Week page of CLIA’s website, offering a practical checklist of the ways in which agents can capitalise on the Cruise Week opportunity

A series of competitions and incentives for agents

Additional sales support and information

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland managing director, said: “The Irish cruise market is really gathering pace, so we’re actively encouraging everyone involved in the sector to take advantage of this growth. For agents keen to develop their cruise business, CLIA is increasing its presence and agent-friendly activities, including webinars, planned local activity and via Cruise Week, to ensure they have the support required.

Andy Harmer, managing director of CLIA UK & Ireland

“I want to pass on my thanks to the trade for their backing and goodwill during all of the recent challenges. CLIA is looking forward to continuing to work alongside our Irish travel agent partners as we further reinforce all the amazing benefits of going on a cruise holiday,” he said.