CLIA Launches ‘Celebration of Cruise Week’ for Agents to Mark Cruising Restart

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) is hosting a week-long series of free events – exclusively for agents – to mark the resumption of cruise, and to help provide the trade with some unique training sessions.

The ‘Celebration of Cruise Week’ will be a snapshot of the opportunities available for future cruise sales and will include dedicated sessions with industry experts.

Cruise Week takes place from May 24, and will see a variety of CLIA cruise lines and partners join twice-daily two-hour webinars to showcase their brands and initiatives.

Cruise Week Sessions

The sessions are intended to provide agents with insider information, and hints and tips to support sales as cruising resumes in the UK and around the world. Agents can choose to join as many sessions as they wish to meet their own needs.

The programme comprises:

Monday May 24: Introduction by Andy Harmer, CLIA managing director; Tony Roberts, CLIA chair; and Lucy Huxley, editor-in-chief, Travel Weekly

Fred. Olsen, Holland America Line and MSC

Norwegian Cruise Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Saga

Tuesday May 25: Introduction interview with travel journalist and luxury and expedition expert, Jane Archer

Aurora Expeditions, Singapore Tourism Board, Oceania and Seabourn

Abercrombie & Kent, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea and Swan Hellenic

Wednesday May 26: Introduction interview with travel journalist and destination expert, Sara Macefield

Royal Caribbean International, Cruise Appy, Virgin Voyages and Beds Online

Port of Seattle, Carnival Cruise Line, Greater Miami CVB and Hebridean Island Cruises

Thursday May 27: Introduction interview with travel journalist and river cruise expert, Jeannine Williamson

Avalon Waterways, CroisiEurope, Scenic and Emerald Cruises

AmaWaterways, APT and Riviera Travel

Andy Harmer, CLIA managing director UK & Ireland, said: “We’re incredibly excited by the imminent return of cruise and are delighted to be able to launch our celebration week for agents. We’re looking forward to providing the trade with all the latest information and advice to help customers planning their dream getaway.

“With a host of ocean and river cruise lines taking part, as well as a number of key partners, these sessions are not to be missed for agents looking to take advantage of cruise’s resumption.”