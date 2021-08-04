CLIA Gears Up for International Cruise Return

International cruises will be able to start again from England from 2 August after a 16-month break.

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the UK will see voyagers board again after the pandemic caused international travel to be brought to a halt.

As international travel begins to take off, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) is helping to prepare the trade return.

CLIA is currently running a series of ‘summer schools’ throughout July and August. The sessions will now include the latest guidelines for international travel news.

There are three remaining summer school sessions:

* 12th August, MSC Cruises and Celebrity Cruises.

* 19th August, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, APT, and Port of Seattle.

* 26th August, Amadeus River Cruises, Fred Olsen, and Carnival Cruise Line.

The trade sessions are held online and comprise a mix of four cruise lines, destinations, and associated suppliers per session. They are also held live so attendees can access the industry’s latest information and ask questions in real-time.

In addition, CLIA has arranged two agent-dedicated ‘selling cruise days’, which will give the trade insight and advice from a wide range of expert speakers. These cruise days will now cover domestic and international sailings.

The first seminar takes place in Southampton on 4th November and the second in Dublin on 11th November.

Commenting on last week’s announcement, Ben Bouldin, CLIA Chair for UK & Ireland, said: “The international travel announcement is fantastic news for everyone within the cruise community, and it is a thrilling prospect to once again be able to offer guests the opportunity to sail the world.”