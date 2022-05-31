SEARCH
CLIA Bring their ‘Rediscover’ Events to Dublin

By Emer Roche
CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association) are returning to Ireland with their new regional ‘Rediscover’ events for the travel agent community. These one-day sessions will focus on updating and refreshing agent’s ocean and river cruise knowledge, as well as providing product updates and industry insights. They will host the events, in conjunction with their cruise line sponsors on hand to deliver speed training, answer questions and network.

Sessions are free-of-charge to active travel agents. Lunch will be provided and sponsor details will be announced soon.

Andy Harmer, managing director CLIA UK & Ireland, said: “With the domestic cruise season under way, and travel continuing to open up, now is the ideal time for agents to register for a ‘Rediscover’ session. They can build on their existing expertise, as well as pick up the latest news and insight from our sponsors, so they are well ahead of the game when it comes to selling cruise. ”

CLIA Rediscover – Dublin – Clontarf Castle Hotel

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 at 10:00 – 16.30

Register Here – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/clia-rediscover-dublin-tickets-316564501947

