CLIA Announces in-Person ‘Selling Day’ for Agents

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) UK & Ireland’s ‘Selling Cruise Day’ will return to Southampton on 4 November, 2021.

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) UK & Ireland has announced that its ‘Selling Cruise Day’ will return to Southampton on November 4, 2021.

It marks the first full-day, in-person conference CLIA will have held since 2019.

The event is named #TogetherAgain and will be dedicated to frontline travel agents, and give them insight and advice from a wide range of expert speakers and panels.

It will be hosted by Andy Harmer, CLIA managing director UK & Ireland.

Opportunities to reconnect and network with colleagues across the industry, including cruise line representatives and partner sponsors, will also be on offer.

A celebration dinner has been arranged for the evening. Venues for both events are currently being finalised.

Registration will open in June. A discounted rate will be available for members who have purchased the CLIA EMBARC ID card.

 

