Classic Collections expands to Turkey

Classic Collection Holidays has added a range of destinations to its new Turkey programme for 2022.

Its 2022 programme features 19 new properties and the introduction of Cappadocia.

The brochure highlights two-centre holidays, gulet cruising, boutique luxury hotels, and family-friendly five-star all-inclusive properties.

Flights to Corendon from Gatwick and Manchester to Bodrum are also included summer 2022, alongside established Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham departures to Dalaman and Antalya.

