Cirium Data Reveals a 1100% Spike in Liverpool to Paris Flights Ahead of Champions League Final

With football fans flocking to the Champions League Final, Cirium wanted to share data that reveals that there will be more flights between Liverpool and Paris this week, than the whole of January, February and March 2022 combined – with flights up this week, by a massive 1,100% on the week before.

This week, there are scheduled to be 24 flights from Liverpool to Paris, up 1100% from last week, when only 2 flights departed Liverpool for the French capital

These 24 direct flights from Liverpool to Paris equate to 4,674 seats

Saturday 28 th May is scheduled to be the busiest day, with 11 flights currently scheduled to fly from Liverpool to Paris.

May is scheduled to be the busiest day, with 11 flights currently scheduled to fly from Liverpool to Paris. Sunday 29 th May is also scheduled to see 12 flights from Paris to Liverpool, as fans return home

May is also scheduled to see 12 flights from Paris to Liverpool, as fans return home Ryanair is scheduled to be the largest airline between the two cities this week, followed by Vueling, easyJet and ASL Airlines France

In fact, there are scheduled to be more flights between Liverpool and Paris this week, than during January, February and March 2022 combined.