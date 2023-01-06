Christmas Travel Hit 1.6m at Dublin and Cork Airports

Over 1.6 million travellers went through Cork and Dublin Airports over Christmas according to reports in the Irish times yesterday.

A total of 1.48 million passengers used Dublin Airport between December 16th and January 4th, 96% of the numbers seen over the same period in 2019.

Cork Airport beat its Christmas 2019 numbers by 1% between December 12th and January 5th, with 137,243 people passing through over that period.

In total, 706,000 passengers arrived over that time while 774,000 departed.

The strong figures at both airports follow Ryanair’s report that it broke records this December, flying 11.5 million customers within the month.

Meanwhile, Ireland West Airport announced that it saw 722,000 passengers last year, 89 per cent of its 2019 record of 807,000.