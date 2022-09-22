Christmas Markets Reopen Across Europe

Traditionally taking place across Europe from the last weekend in November until the 6th of January, Christmas Markets attract millions of travellers from across the world each year. This year’s Christmas Markets are the first since December 2019. Offering an exciting mix of local artisan wares, tasty local treats and seasonal trinkets, these atmospheric markets are ideal for anyone looking for Christmas gifts or simply a winter getaway.

The more popular markets can be found in Berlin, Budapest, Prague, Krakow and Vienna, with new alternative European markets now emerging to rival their charm and value. To highlight the selection available to Irish tourists, Click&Go have reviewed their most popular Christmas Market destinations, the best value deals and exciting alternative markets now available.

Most popular Christmas Markets (based on Click&Go travel data):

Prague Vienna Berlin Budapest Krakow Wroclaw Edinburgh Cologne Munich Bruges

Alternative Christmas markets:

Nuremberg (Germany) from €259 (flights and 3 nights’ accommodation)

The Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt is one of the oldest and most famous Christmas Markets in the world. In the wooden booths of ‘the little city of wood and cloth,‘ one finds traditional, often handmade Christmas decorations and sweet treats such as gingerbread and Spekulatius almond cookies. Direct flights every two days from Dublin, Nuremberg is well served with public transport and is very easy to navigate.

Wroclaw (Poland) from €199 (flights and 3 nights’ accommodation)

Discover Wroclaw, Poland’s ‘new Krakow’, a stunning city perfect for a smaller budget in the run-up to Christmas. A UNESCO World Heritage site on the Oder River, colourful townhouses surround the vast Market Square which is taken over by markets each winter. Affordable and an escape from the more well-known markets, Wroclaw offers a perfect break for couples and families alike. It is considered the best value Christmas Market break.

Bruges (Belgium) from €259 (flights and 3 night’s accommodation)

Bruges offers the most romantic, Christmassy and intimate atmosphere of all the Belgium Christmas markets. The market celebrations are known as ‘Winter Glow’, focussing on things to do in Bruges in winter and not just at the market alone. It includes the Bruges Christmas market, ice skating, the light experience trail and light decorations throughout the city. The whole city turns into a fairytale destination, filled with Christmas trees and fairy lights. Without a doubt, it is the best Christmas market in Belgium.

Christmas Markets across Europe begin opening in the last week of November and run until the beginning of January. For more information on Christmas Market packages from Click&Go, including return direct flights and centrally located accommodation, please visit: www.clickandgo.com.