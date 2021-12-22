Christmas greetings from ITTN

As TNT goes on a short break until the beginning of January, we at ITTN wanted to take a moment to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Merry Christmas from everyone at ITTN!

It’s been a hell of a year! Everyday we have endeavoured to bring you travel news and stories from Ireland and around the world. We brought you all kinds of stories – those that were directly relevant to the Irish travel trade as well as those of general interest to the industry.

All the while, we had to deal with the pandemic, an ongoing menace that threatens our lives and livelihoods.

Here at ITTN we tried to report the news dispassionately and with a sense of balance.

We refused to engage in the kind of speculative fear-mongering that only serves to corrode public confidence and needlessly delays the return of the travel industry.

Without being some kind of Pollyanna, we sought to report the stories that promoted and bolstered our industry.

Luckily, even in the midst of this crisis there were plenty of stories to report!

As we pause for Christmas, we at ITTN wanted to wish you all a peaceful and relaxing holiday.







We’ll see you all on 4 January, 2022 – with the promise that we’ll continue bringing you all of today’s news, today.