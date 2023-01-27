SEARCH
Choice Hotels Joins Sustainable Hospitality Alliance

Choice Hotels International has signed up to be a member of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance.

This is a worldwide hospitality industry network aimed at promoting responsible and sustainable operational practices amongst member hotels.

Choice covers 7,500 hotels across 46 countries – including Ireland – and said it will use its membership to continue pushing a culture of diversity, equality, environmental sustainability, and human rights.

Choice’s membership boosts the Alliance’s reach to more than 50,000 properties and 7 million bedrooms worldwide.

“It’s tremendous to welcome Choice Hotels to our ever-growing membership. Their experience in implementing sustainability practices across such a wide network of franchised hotels will be deeply insightful fo the Alliance,” said Sustainable Hospitality Alliance chief executive Glenn Mandziuk.

Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
