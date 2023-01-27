Choice Hotels Joins Sustainable Hospitality Alliance

Choice Hotels International has signed up to be a member of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance.

This is a worldwide hospitality industry network aimed at promoting responsible and sustainable operational practices amongst member hotels.

Choice covers 7,500 hotels across 46 countries – including Ireland – and said it will use its membership to continue pushing a culture of diversity, equality, environmental sustainability, and human rights.

Choice’s membership boosts the Alliance’s reach to more than 50,000 properties and 7 million bedrooms worldwide.

“It’s tremendous to welcome Choice Hotels to our ever-growing membership. Their experience in implementing sustainability practices across such a wide network of franchised hotels will be deeply insightful fo the Alliance,” said Sustainable Hospitality Alliance chief executive Glenn Mandziuk.