China Airlines Unveils ‘Pikachu’ Livery

China Airlines has unveiled its “Pikachu Jet CI”, the first Pokémon liveried aircraft in Taiwan.

It took 21 days to apply the colour to the jet.

A one-day charity micro-trip was organized on September 30 by China Airlines for the Taoyuan-Taipei (Songshan) route.

The aircraft will then make its first flight on the Taipei (Songshan) – Tokyo (Haneda) route carrying its Pokémon fans young and old. Exclusive Pokémon-themed supplies will also be featured aboard the aircraft.

The China Airlines “Pikachu Jet CI” painting process utilised 36 different types of paint. The fuselage will be painted with hues of pastel orange, pink and violet. These will complement both the China Airlines corporate colours and the plum blossom logo on the tailfin, giving the impression of a starry night sky with dawn approaching.

Eleven Pokémon characters will be featured, including Pikachu flying through the sky with Shaymin, Swablu, Togekiss, Munna, Jigglypuff, Snorlax, Slowpoke, and Teddiursa. A hidden egg with Pikachu and Shaymin appears above the cockpit window, greeting the world as if they were pilots.