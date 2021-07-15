News

Children of Vaccinated Parents Arriving from Britain may not Have to Self-Isolate

A reprieve from self-isolation is being considered for the children of vaccinated parents arriving from Britain, but parents are being told not to bring their children to dine indoors.

Read the story here.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

