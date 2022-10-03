Chicago’s O’Hare Regains Title as Most Connected Airport

OAG, the world’s largest provider of air travel data and analytics has announced its list of 50 most internationally connected airports in the world.

The report includes insights into how air travel disruptions ”have affected ongoing global connectivity over the past three years.”

Chicago O’Hare (ORD) moved up from tits 2019 third-place ranking and is now the number one most internationally connected airport in the world.

According to the report, on the busiest day at ORD, there were 43,350 possible connections within a six-hour window.

Coming in second globally is Dallas/ Fort Worth (DFW) followed by Atlanta (ATL), Seattle (SEA), Denver (DEN), Los Angeles (LAX) and New York John F. Kennedy (JKF).

Outside the US, the most connected airport was India Gandhi International Airport (DEL) which came in thirteenth globally.