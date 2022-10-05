Chicago Voted ‘#1 Best Big City in the US’ for Historic Sixth Consecutive Year

‘Choose Chicago’ President and CEO Lynn Osmond has announced that Chicago has been named the Best Big City in the U.S. for the sixth straight year by Condé Nast Traveler through their 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The award, which is voted on by Condé Nast Traveler readers, has been awarded to Chicago every year since 2017 and is a testament to Chicago’s enduring status as a world-class travel destination.

“There are so many reasons why Chicago is the Best Big City in the U.S. – we have world-class restaurants, top-tier hotels and meeting spaces, cultural institutions and entertainment venues that can rival the best in the world and vibrant, diverse neighbourhoods that make sure there is something for every visitor,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.

This acknowledgement comes as ‘Choose Chicago’ releases performance data from Summer 2022 which shows leisure and business travel approaching a full return to 2019 levels.

Every year, Condé Nast Traveler garners input on travel experiences from hundreds of thousands of readers to determine the winners of their Readers’ Choice Awards, which is the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

This year, more than 240,000 readers weighed in on their favourite American cities and Chicago was ranked first overall for an unprecedented sixth straight year – no other city has been voted Best Big City in the U.S. more than three straight times in the 35-year history of the Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards.