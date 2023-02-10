Center Parcs Scraps Plans for Latest UK Park

Popular adventure holiday company Center Parcs has scrapped plans for its latest UK facility.

The company had planned to build and open a £400m adventure holiday park in West Sussex on the south coast of England.

It would have been Center Parcs’ sixth site in the UK. The company operates one park in Ireland, in Longford.

The Sussex plan would have included 900 lodge houses and the full array of Center Parcs’ usual offerings of restaurants, leisure activities and a subtropical swimming complex.

However, the company has scrapped the plans after opposition from wildlife campaigners – including the UK’s Woodland Trust – due to the site housing numerous rare birds.

“This decision demonstrates how seriously we take our responsibility to the environment,” Center Parcs chief executive Colin McKinlay was quoted as saying.