Center Parcs Backtracks on Closure for Queen’s Funeral

Emer Roche
Center Parcs has backed down on a decision to shut down parks for the Queen’s funeral following a backlash from angry guests.

Originally the company had announced it would close as a ‘mark of respect,’ which would have meant all guests were forced to leave.

In a U-turn, Center Parcs said guests not due to check out on Monday can stay and new guests arriving on Monday can check in from10:00 am.

In a statement, Center Parcs said: “The vast majority of our guests are either due to arrive or depart on Monday 19 September.”

“We have, however, reviewed our position regarding the very small number of guests who are not due to depart, and we will be allowing them to stay in our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday.”

Center Parcs has holiday parks in Elveden Forest, Suffolk; Longleat Forest, Wiltshire; Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire; Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire and Whinfell Forest, Cumbria.

The Irish holiday park in Longford is not affected.

