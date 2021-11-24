Celebrity’s Black Friday deals

Until 30 November Celebrity Cruises is offering offering up to $300 onboard spend per stateroom on all sailings between 18 December 2021 and 31 March 2022.

What’s more, guests booking within this time frame can also gain access to the current limited time offer, providing a 50% saving on the cruise fare for their second guest in any stateroom onboard Celebrity’s new-luxury fleet.

Running until 13th December 2021, and available on sailings between 1 December 2021 and 30 April 2023, this exclusive offer allows guests to reconnect with friends and family, as well as uncovering new cultures, customs and experiences the world has to offer, after so many missed precious moments.

Underlining the brand’s commitment to the trade in a shared goal of resumption of the travel industry, Celebrity Cruises is supporting travel agents with new incentives and resources to ensure that selling Celebrity Cruises luxury holidays at sea is easier than ever. This includes new campaign toolkits, packed with applicable sailing guides, social-ready content, digital banners and more, all hosted on Celebrity Central to help agents maximise Celebrity Rewards earnings.

The limited time offer is available on sailings across the globe, including sailings on all three of the award-winning Edge Series ships, exploring nearly 100 awe-inspiring destinations across the breadth of Europe in summer 2022; as well as adventuring in wild Alaska or the sun-soaked Caribbean.