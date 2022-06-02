Celebrity Sale for Summer 2022

Discover Europe with Celebrity Cruises’ summer sale which offers savings of up to €180pp off the cruise & €300pp off Europe flights.

Running until 7th June 2022, guests can take advantage of savings of up to €180pp (£150 pp) on any cruise holiday to Europe in 2022. Plus, to help guests get there, the luxury cruise brand also has reductions of €300 pp (£250pp) on airfare.

This unmissable offer is applicable to some sailings at sea on the line’s newest ship, Celebrity Beyond. As part of the revolutionary Edge Series, Celebrity Beyond has the renowned Magic Carpet, a cantilevered platform, offering a versatile culinary and entertainment space; 32 world-class food and drink experiences; The Retreat, an exclusive sanctuary for Suite Class guests featuring a private fine-dining restaurant and dedicated sundeck; and cutting-edge luxurious accommodation including Infinite Balcony staterooms and twin-level Edge Villas with outdoor pools designed by Kelly Hoppen CBE.

Head to the Italian Riviera and France on Celebrity Beyond on 21st July 2022 from Barcelona, visiting Provence and Nice, before heading to the colourful coastline of Santa Margherita; on to La Spezia, the gateway to the paradise that is Cinque Terre; Ajaccio, Corsica, nicknamed the “Island of Beauty”; Civitavecchia for Rome and Naples.

For a last-minute getaway, depart on a nine-night Italian adventure onboard Celebrity Constellation on 23rd June 2022 from Ravenna, starting with an overnight stay, so guests can journey to Venice and spend time uncovering the picturesque floating city. Then sailing to Kotor (Montenegro), a well-preserved town bursting with medieval architecture and surrounded by epic mountain scenery; Sicily, Naples, Portofino’s pretty harbour and crystal clear waters; Livorno, Tuscany’s modern seaport with easy access to Pisa and Florence; before ending in Rome (Civitavecchia).

For those looking for the ease and flexibility of a no-fly cruise, Celebrity Silhouette departs on a nine-night sailing taking in the best of Spain and France, on 30th September 2022 from Southampton. This Mediterranean adventure takes guests to the autumn sunshine in Bordeaux, Bilbao, La Coruna, Viga and Le Havre for Paris. Or for that wonderful feeling of “everything is taken care of”, upgrade to Celebrity’s Always Included option with drinks, Wi-Fi and tips.

As always, prices may vary and are subject to availability.