Celebrity Returns to Galapagos this Summer

Galapagos Tortoise (photo: Carlos Ojeda)
Celebrity Flora

Celebrity Flora will be the line’s first ship to resume sailing the Galapagos this summer.

From July 4, the mega yacht will visit the remarkable archipelago, followed in turn by Celebrity XPedition on July 24 and Celebrity Xploration on September 18.

Celebrity Flora will offer ‘Outer Loop’ and ‘Inner Loop’ itineraries. Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Xploration will sail 7-night ‘Northern Loop’ and ‘Southern Loop’ itineraries. All cruises include twice-daily shore excursions led by Galapagos Natural Park naturalists, while the all-inclusive packages will also include locally sourced cuisine on menus created by Michelin-starred chefs.

Celebrity is also offering reduced airfare for a limited time in the purchase of a Galapagos holiday package, carefully curated 7-night Celebrity Cruises itineraries combined with all-inclusive land-based accommodation and activities to create 10- to 16-night unforgettable holiday experiences. The offer is valid for roundtrip economy airfares departing from UK and Irish gateways, with a reduction valued at up to £625/ €707 per person, on applicable packages on sail dates departing between 4th July 2021 – 31stDecember 2023. This offer is available through Irish and UK agents.

 

 

