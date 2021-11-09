Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellation return to service

Two more Celebrity Cruises’ ships returned to service this weekend.

Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellation set sail from Fort Lauderdale and Tampa Bay on the 6th and 7th of November to explore the Caribbean islands.

Ten of the 14 ships within the Celebrity Cruises’ fleet have now returned to sailing in 2021.

Sailing first on 6th November Celebrity Reflection took guests on a seven-night voyage from Fort Lauderdale, with stops in the Bahamas, Mexico, Belize, and Honduras. Celebrity Constellation set sail a day later on 7th November, from Tampa Bay, with stops in Belize and Cozumel, Mexico.

Each ship will enjoy nearly six months exploring the Eastern and Western Caribbean before their transatlantic voyages then embark to cities around Europe, including stops in Italy, Spain, Greece, and Croatia.

What’s onboard

A range of stylish accommodations includes Concierge Class with extra comforts to further enhance the cruise experience. There’s a spa-inspired AquaClass and a luxurious suite experience, The Retreat, featuring private restaurant dining and a 24/7 lounge.

Onboard dining options include menus crafted by Michelin-starred chefs and an award-winning wine collection. The Spa offers a wide variety of soothing spa treatments and therapies.

Guests also enjoy shopping at the finest boutiques and family-fun activities, including cooking classes, recreational games, Silent Disco, and theatrical events.

Visit here for more information on Celebrity cruise sailings in 2022.