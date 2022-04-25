Celebrity Goes Above & Beyond

ITTN’s Shane Cullen is onboard the launch of Celebrity Beyond with many from across the Irish travel trade. As if a reunion for old friends, the two-days will provide an opportunity to discover more about this elegant addition to the Celebrity Fleet plus what has changed in cruising over the past two years.

Celebrity Beyond is both longer and taller than her sister ships, stretching an impressive 1,073 feet long with every inch designed with thought and attention to detail. It’s like a wonderland for grown-ups with feasts for the senses around every corner – be it a tipple of choice, a tasty bite, top class entertainment, relaxation or spectacular art.

There are exemplary dining options and accompanying service throughout.

CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo welcomed guests onboard at a reception located in the Sunset Bar. Water cannons marked the occasion as captain, Kate McCue set sail out of Southampton Port.

As recommended by both Valarie Murphy (Strategic Account Manager, Celebrity Cruises) and Jo Rzymowska (Managing Director, Celebrity Cruises, UK, Ireland and APAC), Shane is heading to the stage performance of Arte in the Celebrity Theatre.

Stay tuned to ITTN to find out more about Celebrity Beyond as Shane chats with our cruise experts onboard!