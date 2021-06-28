News

Celebrity First to Sail From US Waters in 15 Months

Celebrity First to Sail From US Waters in 15 Months

Celebrity Edge became the first ship to sail from US waters on a commercial cruise since the start of the pandemic. It departed Port Everglades in Florida over the weekend on a seven-night cruise of the Caribbean.

The ship is captained by Captain Kate McCue, the first and to date only American female captain.

Celebrity was given permission to resume sailing by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), whose guidelines stipulate that ships need at least one practice run before the resumption of regular cruising, but can skip the requirement if they can vouch that 98 per cent of the crew and 95 per cent of the passengers have been vaccinated.

“The significance of this moment is not lost on anyone on our team or the industry,” said Celebrity CEO Richard Fain.

“We have longed for this day, not only because it represents a return to service and doing what we love to do most, but because we know that for many the return of cruising is a symbol of the world’s return to normalcy.”

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Malta Confirms Only Vaccinated Visitors will be Permitted from UK

Fionn DavenportJune 28, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: ASM Ireland

Fionn DavenportJune 28, 2021
Read More

Stobart Air Workers Face Wages Delay

Fionn DavenportJune 28, 2021
Read More

Ireland’s Covid Struggles has put New Focus on Our Place Within EU

Fionn DavenportJune 28, 2021
Read More

Lufthansa to Start Frankfurt Service from Cork Airport

Fionn DavenportJune 28, 2021
Read More

Video: What it’ll be Like to Fly Aer Lingus Once International Travel Resumes

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

WTTC Warns Against Reimposing Quarantine Restrictions on UK Travellers

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

Wynn Win for Pooches at Encore Las Vegas

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

Qatar Airways Next Generation Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Takes Off with New Business Class Suite

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn