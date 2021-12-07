Celebrity Cruises unveils sailings to Bermuda and Canada for 2023

Celebrity Cruises has released a series of itineraries on the revamped Celebrity Summit for 2023.

The ship will operate sailings to the US, Canada, Iceland and Bermuda running from August to October 2023

Following a sailing to Bermuda, Celebrity Summit will offer two 12-night open-jaw itineraries departing from Cape Liberty, US, and Reykjavik, Iceland, in August.

The sailings will then work their way up the Eastern Coastline, visiting Maine before reaching Canada, where visitors can indulge in the French flavours and culture as they stay overnight in Quebec.

In the programme, Rockland is a new port of call for Celebrity. The line will also return to island Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts for the first time in nearly 20 years.

For more information on these Celebrity itineraries and more, visit here.