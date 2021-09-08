News

Celebrity Cruises Unveils New Agent Rewards Programme

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled a new Rewards program, giving agents the chance to redeem points on luxury gifts.

In a statement, Celebrity said that the launch follows feedback from travel partners of the desire to treat their clients on holiday and marks a “first-of-its-kind initiative” in the cruise industry.

The program gives agents the option to redeem their Rewards Points on a range of gifts including champagne, prosecco, chocolates, and even teddy bears for younger guests.

Agents simply have to choose the preferred present from the catalogue and complete the online form, and Celebrity Cruises team will take care of the rest.

Alternatively, agents will remain able to redeem their Rewards Points on a treat for themselves, as a thank you for their continued hard work and support.

Travel partners can choose to redeem points directly onto their Rewards Mastercard or choose from a range of items such as gift vouchers and electronics.

The Celebrity Rewards program launched on 6 September.

This is paired with increased support via the contact centre and its revised opening hours.

The contact centre will now be open on Monday to Friday between 9 am and 8 pm, Saturdays between 9 am and 6 pm, and Sundays between 10 am and 5 pm.

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

