Celebrity Cruises Unveils £25,000 Prize Giveaway for Travel Agents

● 100 agents will win share of £25,000 in the latest Celebrity Moments prize giveaway

● Launch coincides with exclusive savings on airfares to Europe, with prices starting from £99 per person and free balcony upgrades on Celebrity Silhouette

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled its new agent giveaway, awarding valued trade agents with 100 cash prizes totalling £25,000. Designed to demonstrate the luxury brand’s support and appreciation for its travel partners, the prizes will be awarded to the top 100 selling agents.

To be in with a chance of winning, agents simply need to make as many new Celebrity Cruises bookings as they can between 6 September and 12 November 2021 across any of the brand’s luxury fleet.

The offer is open to agents in both the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Whether it’s an imagination-defying trip around the Mediterranean onboard the brand’s newest ship, Celebrity Beyond, which makes her maiden voyage from Southampton on 27 April 2022 or a long awaited bucket-list trip to the Galapagos on the luxury mega yacht, Celebrity Flora, all bookings need to be claimed via Celebrity Rewards (accessible through Celebrity Central.)

Agents can even track their progress via the weekly leaderboards available on the Celebrity Rewards website.

The 100 lucky winners will then receive 25,000 points to redeem as £250 (UK) / €300 (IRE) and on their Celebrity Rewards Mastercard.

And there’s More

And the agent rewards don’t stop there. For every new booking made on any sailing year from 2021 through to 2023, agents can earn £10/€12 for each Balcony and Concierge Class booking, and £20/€24 for each booking in AquaClass® and The Retreat.

The launch also coincides with two offers to help travel agents’ inspire clients to book the holiday they’ve been dreaming of for the last two years.

The first is an exclusive airfare deal offering fixed rate airfare to Europe from £99 and Caribbean airfare savings of £150 per person for sailings departing between January 2022 and April 2023.

What’s more, guests booking Celebrity Silhouette sailings round trip from Southampton departing between 21 April 2022 and 9 October 2022 will be eligible to a free upgrade from Oceanview to Balcony* – making the prospect of sipping a G&T on their very own balcony looking out to sea ever closer.

Increased Support

Increased support will also be on hand via the contact centre and its revised opening hours, including reopening on Sundays.

The contact centre will now be open on Monday to Friday between 9am and 8pm, Saturdays between 9am and 6pm, and Sundays between 10am and 5pm.

Agents can also visit Celebrity Cruises’ dedicated Travel Agent Facebook page for latest updates, top pick itineraries to share with their customers and top selling tips from the sales team throughout the campaign period – https://www.facebook.com/CelebrityTravelAgents/