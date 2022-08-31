Celebrity Cruises Thanks Travel Agents with New ‘Celebrity Auctions’ Rewards Scheme

Celebrity Cruises is thanking travel agents for their invaluable support by introducing more ways than ever before to utilise Celebrity Rewards towards benefits for themselves and their clients.

The luxury cruise line is ramping up its Celebrity Rewards offering with the launch of brand new ‘Celebrity Rewards Auctions’.

The innovative monthly auction offers agents the opportunity to put their points towards an unparalleled list of prizes, including personal cruise holidays to an array of exciting destinations. Giving agents the opportunity to maximise the value of their Celebrity Rewards, they stand the chance of winning a stateroom on a number of Celebrity Cruises’ industry-transforming ships, with auction reserve prices starting from just £335 (€390) for a twin-share Balcony stateroom.

Alongside a holiday opportunity, auction listings may include exclusive Celebrity Cruises’ branded items including limited-edition Celebrity Beyond crystal ship models, the latest tech gadgets, and more.

This comes as Celebrity Cruises recently announced the reintroduction of ‘Earn On Every Booking’, following agent feedback during workshops held across the UK and Ireland. Until September 21, agents can earn Celebrity Rewards on all bookings, from Inside staterooms to Suites.

When making and registering a booking through Celebrity Central, agents will earn £20 when booking the Retreat or Galapagos; £10 for a Balcony, Concierge, or AquaClass stateroom; and £5 for an Inside or Oceanview stateroom.

The first Celebrity Auction for all agents will commence tomorrow (on Wednesday August 31). Travel agents should visit www.celebritycentral.co.uk for more information.

Perfect for the run-up to the festive season, agents can also redeem Celebrity Rewards points on special gifts for their clients, helping to elevate their client’s booking experience. Celebrity Rewards points will now go even further in providing those extra touches for an unforgettable holiday, with a range of client gifts. Agents can prepare their clients’ staterooms with bottles of champagne, to kickstart a dream anniversary trip in style; celebration cakes to honour landmark moments; and even the sweetest soft toys for young travellers.

Showing appreciation to those agents who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to secure Celebrity Cruises’ bookings, the Celebrity sales team – with new recruits ensuring the strongest team possible to best support travel partners – are continuing to say thank you to agents, with prizes up to the value of £500 (€580) to be won. Agents should speak to their sales managers about the amazing bookings they have made.

Claire Stirrup, Director of Sales, Celebrity Cruises UK & Ireland said: “Our travel partners are crucial to Celebrity’s success and with this in mind, we really wanted to provide even more ways for them to use their Celebrity Rewards points. Having the opportunity to join Celebrity Cruises on their own holiday or arrange for the perfect gift for their clients, really does take this scheme to the next level. We hope this continues to show our appreciation for our valued trade partners.”

As these innovative new reward initiatives launch, Celebrity Cruises has announced the winners of its summer incentives, with prizes inspired by some of the luxury cruise line’s extraordinary onboard partnerships. In recognition of agents being at the heart of the business’ success, the campaign awarded one lucky agent per week in June – drawn from the eligible weekly bookings – with Peloton Bikes along with a 12-month all-access membership, and the four July winners received £1,000 (€1,170) to spend at Stella McCartney.

Winners include:

PELOTON:

Luna Webb, Stewart Travel

Daniel Radnor, LoveitBookit

Rachael Halliwell, Cruise118

Victoria Fergusson, Midcounties Coop

STELLA MCCARTNEY:

Janice McCallum, Hays Travel

Gemma Coles, Iglu

Kirsten Pritchard, The Cruise Specialists

Sinead Lonergan, Travel Counsellors

And the winners of Celebrity Cruises’ “Win a share of £25,000” campaign were announced on Celebrity Cruises Agent Facebook Page in mid-August.