Celebrity Cruises Sets Sail for Alaska From 23 July

Celebrity Cruises announced today its long-awaited return to the incomparable Last Frontier of Alaska.

Beginning on 23rd July, Celebrity will sail a programme of seven-night itineraries roundtrip from Seattle on the beautifully appointed Celebrity Summit®, recently part of a $500 million fleetwide ‘revolution’ to elevate every detail and refine every guest comfort on the ship.

Celebrity Summit will embark on a series of nine sailings through mid-September, and then reposition to the Caribbean, via a 16-night Panama Canal sailing, where she will begin a series of four- and five-night itineraries.

“I just can’t say enough about how wonderful it is to return to Alaska. I have always had a special place in my heart for the incredible people, amazing wildlife and the beauty of this great state and once our guests visit, they do, too,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “The Alaskan communities have been hurting without the economic support they receive from tourism, and especially, the cruise industry. I am grateful to our elected officials across the country for recognising the need and finding a way to restore them to their livelihoods.”

Celebrity’s Alaska cruises take guests to the most unforgettable coastal destinations to marvel at the wildlife, wilderness and natural beauty of the Last Frontier. Sailing the line’s popular Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise, the ship will visit some of Alaska’s most awe-inspiring destinations including:

Ketchikan – Uniquely nestled at the southernmost entry to Alaska’s famous Inside Passage, it is the best spot for a flightseeing excursion of the Misty Fjords;

Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier – Sailing through this 30-mile-long stretch, guests are surrounded by granite cliffs, mountain valleys and dozens of gushing waterfalls before viewing the 600-feet-tall and half-mile wide Dawes Glacier. One of cruising’s must-experience highlights, the ship does a full turn here, providing views of this incredible feat of nature to guests on both sides of the ship;

Juneau – This energetic capital city is home to Mendenhall Glacier and Mt. Roberts, and has more hiking trails than roads.

Skagway – once the heart of the Gold Rush, visitors can explore the Yukon on the White Pass Railwa

All sailings on Celebrity Summit will depart with vaccinated crew and everyone over the age of 16 must be fully vaccinated; as of 1st August, 2021, all US guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated.

All new 2021 Alaska sailings will open for booking on Tuesday, 25th May, 2021 and more information about the wonder awaiting on a Celebrity cruise through Alaska is available at https://www.celebritycruises.com/gb/destinations/alaska-cruises.