Celebrity Cruises returning to South America

Celebrity Cruises is returning to South America in 2023,

Celebrity Eclipse will sail to Chile, Buenos Aires, and Argentina from December 2023 to April 2024.

Guests can cross some amazing destinations off their travel bucket list, like Valparaiso, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and even the tip of Antarctica.

They can get up close to Chile’s Osorno Volcano, go whale watching on Argentina’s Playa El Dorado, take part in a tango show or surf the beautiful beaches of Montevideo, Uruguay.

Those who have longed to visit Machu Picchu will enjoy the 16-night cruise from Los Angeles to Chile which includes two overnights in Lima, Peru allowing for plenty of time to experience the country’s most visited destination.

