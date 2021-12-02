HomeNewsCelebrity Cruises requires children over 5 to be fully vaccinated
Celebrity Cruises requires children over 5 to be fully vaccinated

By Leona Kenny
Celebrity Cruises will require children age 5 and older must be fully vaccinated in order to sail, effective from February 2022.

Children between 2 and 4 years old will be required to provide a negative Covid-19 test result prior to boarding. Children under two are exempt from testing.

Celebrity joins Disney Cruise Line in requiring kids to be vaccinated in order to cruise.

Starting on January 13, 2022 guests on Disney Cruise Line between the ages of 5-11 must be fully vaccinated to be eligible to cruise.

Celebrity was already requiring 95% of its passengers to be fully vaccinated in order to board.

On Royal Caribbean International and MSC Cruises, children 11 and under are able to board with a negative Covid test. Both cruise lines have not made any changes to this policy.

