Celebrity Cruises puts Captain Kate McCue at the helm of newest ship

Celebrity Cruises has announced that Captain Kate McCue, the first American female cruise ship captain, will take the helm of Celebrity Beyond, the company’s third ship in its industry-transforming Edge Series debuting in spring 2022.

“This is a day that I’ve been waiting for since we made the first cut of steel on our beautiful Celebrity Beyond,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

“Captain Kate has transcended what it means to be a captain as a voice and example of inclusivity, diversity, and change.”

“She constantly thinks about how she can go above and beyond, mirroring the exceptional design and imagination of the ship she will captain.

“I’m beyond excited to see her take our guests to locations that will open their eyes to the beauty of the world around them and experience travel on a new-luxury ship without comparison.”

McCue was first made captain in 2015 and remains the only female to to captain a major cruise ship – Celebrity Summit. She moved to Celebrity Equinox before being appointed to helm Celebrity Edge in September 2019.

On 8 March, 2020, McCue further cemented her place in the history books when she captained the history-making, barrier-breaking sailing on Celebrity Edge that comprised a cruise ship’s first-ever all-female bridge and officer team.

Captain Kate also led the Celebrity fleet – and the industry – back into operation when, on 26 June 2021, Celebrity Edge became the first cruise ship to sail with guests from a U.S. port in more than a year, due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Social Media Star

The endearing and charismatic McCue has also become a social media celebrity, amassing nearly 3.5 million followers across Tik Tok, Instagram and YouTube by humanising the profile of captain and sharing behind the scenes looks at seafaring life.

“To be the ‘take out’ captain for a new vessel is an honour for any captain and it is an absolute dream come true for me. I always say that if you see it, you can be it and I hope that Celebrity Beyond sails as an inspiration for all to see past convention in pursuit of any goal in life,“ said Captain Kate McCue.

“I’m forever grateful to Lisa for entrusting this labour of love to me to captain. The thoughtfulness and imagination she put into this ship is only matched by her forward thinking to move the industry beyond what it is now and see what it should be.”

Celebrity Beyond‘s maiden voyage will depart on 27 April 2022, from Southampton, for a 10-night Western Europe cruise visiting Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain.