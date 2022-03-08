Celebrity Cruises now has 32% of female bridge officers on its fleet

Celebrity Cruises has revealed that 32% of its bridge officers onboard are female.

Currently, less than 2% of mariners are women, with the profession typically being a male-dominated industry,

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity Cruises President and CEO said, “Looking back at how far we’ve come in six years is quite extraordinary, and speaks volumes to the leadership and shared vision of the talented men and women I work with every day.”

First female ship captain

Perlo appointed Captain Kate McCue as the first American female ship captain in 2015.

On International Women’s Day 2020, she led the first all-female bridge and officer team to sail onboard a cruise ship.

Captain Kate McCue said, “Being a part of this movement, and standing beside my fellow officers both male and female, is definitely an accomplishment I’m extremely proud of. One of my greatest joys is to be able to pay it forward both by example and with opportunities for well-deserving individuals who previously may not have had a chance to get their foot in the door.

“I truly believe that if you can sea it, you can be it.”

In April, Celebrity Beyond will be helmed by Captain Kate, and she will become the first woman to lead an inaugural cruise ship sailing.