Celebrity Cruises new ship to debut in 2023

Celebrity Ascent will set sail in the Carribbean from December 2023.

The Ascent is the fourth ship in the Edge class and will visit itineraries ranging from four to 12 nights.

After departing from Port Everglades, she sails to the Eastern Caribbean with calls in Philipsburg, St. Maarten, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, CEO and President of Celebrity Cruises, said, “We’re so excited to debut the spectacular Celebrity Ascent in the serene setting of the Caribbean where she and all of her guests will have their moment in the sun. She will be joined by her seven sisters all offering different experiences both onboard and ashore.”

The brand will also sail with sister ships Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Beyond in the Caribbean.

Beginning November 2023, the Celebrity Apex will embark on rotating seven-night itineraries.