Celebrity Cruises’ new offer looks to gain an edge

Celebrity Cruises has announced a limited time offer of a 50% discount on the cost of a cruise fare for a second guest in any stateroom on the company’s latest fleet of luxury ships.

From today (4 November) until 13 December, those booking onto sailings between 1 December 2021 and 30 April 2023 will gain access to the limited time offer, providing a 50% saving on the cruise fare for their second guest in any stateroom onboard Celebrity’s new-luxury fleet.

The offer is valid on Celebrity’s Edge class of ships – Celebrity Beyond and her sister ships, Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex with these savings.

Be among the first to experience Celebrity Beyond on her maiden voyage, a 10-night Western European Cruise on 27 April 2022. Departing from Southampton, and sailing to Bordeaux (La Rochelle), Bilbao, Lisbon, Seville (Cadiz), Malaga, Palma De Mallorca and finishing in Barcelona.

Explore the Norwegian Fjords on Celebrity Silhouette when she returns to Southampton in 2022. Sailing on the 30th April 2022 for 7-nights, guests can take in Bergen, Olden, Molde and Kristiansand, all the highlights Norway has to offer.

Celebrity Apex starts her inaugural season from Amsterdam in 2022, sailing for Scandinavia and Russia on 26 May 2022. Taking in Stockholm (Sweden), Helsinki (Finland), Tallinn (Estonia), St. Petersburg (Russia) overnight, Visby (Sweden) and Oslo (Norway).