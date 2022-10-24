Celebrity Cruises Marks Return to Australia and New Zealand

For travellers with their heart set on a dream holiday sailing the captivating coastlines of Down Under, the wait is finally over.

Today marks a new beginning, as Celebrity Cruises celebrates its highly anticipated return to Australian and New Zealand waters.

On Saturday, Celebrity Eclipse set sail from Sydney, Australia, allowing guests to Journey WonderFULL on a 12-night itinerary exploring the ruggedly scenic wilderness of New Zealand. This voyage is the first of 17 sailings departing from Sydney and Auckland through April 2023, and the first for Celebrity Eclipse in Australian, New Zealand and South Pacific waters.

Guests onboard the award-winning Celebrity Eclipse will be treated to experiences as enchanting as the cosmopolitan cities, stunning beaches, and exotic wildlife they will explore as part of the season’s enhanced onboard and shore-side experiences, with a focus on luxury and relaxation, destination immersion, and culinary exploration.

“The return Down Under has been long-awaited but someday has finally arrived! Celebrity Eclipse is the first Celebrity ship to sail this region for 930 days – a momentous occasion for the brand and our team members who have worked so hard to get to this point; and the first of many WonderFULL sailings ahead,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

“Returning to this region is another significant milestone in the industry’s global recovery, as we sail forward into a bright future.”

Celebrity Cruises Vice President and Managing Director of Australia and APAC, Tim Jones, added: “We’ve been patiently waiting for this moment for so long, and to finally see the freshly painted blue hull of Celebrity Eclipse slice through the waters of Sydney Harbour didn’t disappoint. We were one of the remaining major cruise markets to return to service, and we are really proud to be contributing to the tourism industries of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific once more, alongside rebuilding the economy of key coastal communities.

“Continuing our momentum in the region, next year we’ll be taking the guest experience to the ‘Edge’ with the debut season of Celebrity Edge Down Under! It’s the great outdoors that makes this region truly exceptional and we can’t wait to welcome an equally exceptional ship that’s been uniquely designed to connect guests with their surroundings. Whether you’re flying Down Under to join us, or stepping aboard from your front door, Celebrity Edge is a chance to explore our exotic landscapes like never before, all while sailing in complete luxury.”

Highlights of Celebrity’s 2022-23 season Down Under include:

Discover the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef from above and below with a choice of multiple exceptional experiences from privately chartered yachts to scenic helicopter rides

Savour some of the country’s most revered wines poured by the winemakers themselves during the first-ever Australian food and wine itinerary to Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart;

Enjoy a new overnight opportunity in Hobart, Cairns and Adelaide to experience the vibrant nightlife in each of these capital cities;

Stay longer in port with 8pm departures from popular destinations such as Melbourne, Brisbane and Christchurch;

The popular Auckland to Fiji voyage makes a comeback, departing for the first time in January, and providing New Zealand guests the opportunity to enjoy this much-loved cruise for the holiday season;

Three South Pacific Island itineraries taking guests to some of the world’s most beautiful islands;

And, a new transpacific sailing at the end of the season, seamlessly transporting guests between Sydney and Honolulu and crossing the international date line.

Boasting 21 world-class restaurants and bars, stylish accommodation, an exclusive resort-within-a-resort area for suite guests at The Retreat®, plus an array of indulgent treatments at The Spa, Celebrity Eclipse exudes relaxed luxury. For guests looking to relax outdoors, Celebrity Eclipse is one of the only ships in the world featuring a ½ acre of real lawn grass.

Appropriately named, The Lawn Club, this area of the ship is the perfect spot to play outdoor games, watch a movie, enjoy live music, enjoy endless ocean views, or catch some sun.

And, because holidays should be effortless from the start, guests can choose to have Wi-Fi, drinks and service charges All IncludedSM, simplifying the luxury sailing experience.