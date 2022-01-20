SEARCH
Celebrity Cruises makes the journey to Asia for 2023-2024

By Leona Kenny
Celebrity Cruises will be sailing to Asia for its 2023-2024 season.

Guests will enjoy 12-night itineraries across Bali, Indonesia and Mumbai.

Celebrity Solstice and Millenium will venture to the heart of Southeast Asia, departing from Hong Kong and Singapore.

From their city skylines to the pristine beaches, guests will be immersed in cultures like never before.

For travellers seeking a longer journey to other WonderFULL destinations, Celebrity Solstice will also offer two 17-night transpacific sailings leaving from either Honolulu or Sydney; visiting New Zealand as well as French Polynesia, including Moorea, Tahiti, Fiji and others.  

